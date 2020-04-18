New Mexico News Digest

New Mexico

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO

GALLUP, N.M. — A high school will reopen its gym as a 60-bed alternative care facility to help hospitals treat an increasing number of coronavirus patients. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expecting to turn over the keys to Miyamura High School to local and state health officials on Monday, about two weeks after construction began,. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION

WINDOW ROCK, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s sprawling reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 350 words.

With:

— NAVAJO NATION-BROADBAND: The federal government is giving the Navajo Nation temporary authority to use unassigned airwaves to provide wireless broadband service over the tribe’s sprawling reservation. SENT: 120 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHERS ON TV

TRENTON, N.J. — Educators in several states are broadcasting lessons over television airwaves to help keep students engaged while schools are shut down for the coronavirus outbreak. In New Jersey, Nebraska and New Mexico, teachers have begun videotaping lessons at home. By Mike Catalini. SENT: 650 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES

HELENA, Mont. — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together during the coronavirus pandemic. By Amy Beth Hanson. SENT: 710 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-JACK JOHNSON BOOK

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Toby Smith knew little and cared less about boxing when he came to Albuquerque in 1976. More than anything else in the years that followed, he says, it was the compelling saga of Johnny Tapia’s life and times that captured and held his interest in the Sweet Science. By Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal. UPCOMING: 765 words, photo.

ALSO:

— NMSU-EDUCATION DEAN: New Mexico State University says four finalists are vying to be the next dean of the College of Education and a series of online public forums are planned next week.

— GILA RIVER FIGHT: Water from two rivers that span parts of New Mexico and Arizona would be diverted and stored under a project proposed by the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity.

SPORTS

FBN—NFL DRAFT-FASHIONABLE FLEX

Versatility has gone from a detriment to a desirable trait for players entering the NFL draft, where “tweener” used to have a negative connotation in an age of specialization. “It’s never been more important,” said NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “We use the phrase in scouting, we talk about position-less players, and that’s where it’s headed.” By Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK=-YOUTH SPORTS

DALLAS — Youth sports is a $25 billion U.S. industry and it is essentially shut down, with seemingly endless ripple effects. Communities with sprawling, empty fields and arenas are losing millions of dollars with lucrative tournaments canceled or postponed. Youth leagues are on hold, with many sponsors hit by the economic slowdown and the prospect of nervous parents seeking refunds. There is no sense of when, or whether, a recovery might come. By Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 950 words.

