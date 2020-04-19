Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A federal agency says a high school in Gallup will reopen its gym as a 60-bed alternative care facility to help hospitals treat an increasing number of coronavirus patients. The Gallup Independent reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to turn over the keys to Miyamura High School to local and state health officials on Monday, about two weeks after construction began. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham first announced that the high school was selected as the site for an auxiliary hospital on April 3. The first patients with COVID-19 may be admitted as early as April 25. State health officials say New Mexico had at least 53 reported deaths and over 1,798 reported coronavirus patients as of Saturday afternoon.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says the average death of the more than 40 people who have died from coronavirus on the reservation is 66. The tribe has ordered all people on its vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread. As of Saturday, 1,197 residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. Tribal resident Jonathan Nez says officials would consider even more aggressive requirements to reduce the spread.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears as the coronavirus pandemic strains families. States are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they’re going unreported. Agencies nationwide are asking neighbors, relatives, store workers and others to fill the reporting gaps that have emerged with school closures. Officials say child abuse and neglect are likely to increase with families facing job losses and being locked down together at home during the outbreak.

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is giving the Navajo Nation temporary authority to use unassigned airwaves to provide wireless broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted the requested authority for 60 days to help the tribe’s emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. The commission says the authority should help the tribe as reservation residents work from home and increasingly rely on telemedicine and remote learning. Many residents in remote areas without broadband service sit in vehicles parked near local government centers, fast-food restaurants and grocery stores to connect to Wi-Fi.