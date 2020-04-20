New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Monday, Apr. 20.

Monday, Apr. 20 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hosts media briefing to give an update on the operations of 311 and call trends during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Director of Technology and Innovation Brian Osterloh

Location: Mayor’s Office, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Option of attending meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/7768662189; Meeting ID: 776 866 2189; Participants can register at cabq.gov/townhall for telephone town hall. Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.

Monday, Apr. 20 2:30 PM Dem Sen. Tom Udall and NM Economic Development Department co-host coronavirus webinar – Democratic Sen. Tom Udall and New Mexico Economic Development Department co-host webinar, sharing information about economic assistance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.newmexico.gov

Contacts: Bruce Krasnow, State of New Mexico, B?ruce.Krasnow@state.nm.us, 1 505 795 0119

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEVKlfuuLNl4R0VH6GsxZRQ?view_as=subscriber

Tuesday, Apr. 21 10:00 AM Bipartisan, bicameral Members of Congress discuss coronavirus’ ‘threat’ to rural health care – ‘COVID-19 Exposes Threat to America’s Broken Rural Health Care System: BPC Task Force Policy Recommendations’ Bipartisan Policy Center webinar, to discuss policy proposals aiming to stabilize hundreds of rural hospitals that are at risk of closing and create pathways for transforming these facilities into models of care. Speakers include Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Bill Cassidy, Democratic Rep. Xochitil Torres Small, former Sens. Tom Daschle and Olympia Snowe, former Rep. Tom Tauke, Jennings S Policy Strategies President Chris Jennings, and Project HOPE Senior Fellow Gail Wilensky

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: Bipartisan Policy Center, press@bipartisanpolicy.org

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/covid19-exposes-threat-to-americas-broken-rural-health-care-system-bpc-task-force-policy-recommendations-webinar/