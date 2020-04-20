NM–New Mexico News Coverage Advisory

New Mexico

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOS ALAMOS MODEL SANTA FE, N.M.— A team of national defense scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory that study contagions with award-winning accuracy has developed its own forecast for the spread of the coronavirus. The model is helping states including Nevada and New Mexico as they consider the duration of directives on social distancing and restrictions on business. By Morgan Lee. UPCOMING: 400 words.

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-NEW MEXICO ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján continues to hold a comfortable fundraising edge over his GOP opponents in a race for open Senate seat in New Mexico, federal records show. By Russell Contreras. AP Photos. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDRIS ELBA UNDATED — Even though they only had mild symptoms, Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus, calling the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.” “You know, everyone’s sort of feeling the way we have been feeling, but it has definitely been sort of just a complete upheaval,” he told The Associated Press late last week. the couple has been recovering in New Mexico. By Louise Dixon. SENT: 500 words, AP Photo.

STATE EDUCATION FUNDING SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department has been told to stop diverting millions of dollars in federal Impact Aid grants designated for specific school districts. SENT: 230 words.

—NAVAJO NATION COUNCIL-SESSION —Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have vetoed a resolution that sought to cancel the tribal council’s session less than three days before the scheduled start.

The cutting of college sports programs has begun, and there is likely more on the way. College sports watchdogs and experts say doing so exposes misplaced priorities. Some observers see the coming crisis as a chance for schools to consider radical changes or for new development paths to emerge for athletes. By College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 850 words, AP Photo.

