Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-NEW MEXICO

Records: Super PAC raises $75K to attack GOP House hopeful

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Federal records show a Super PAC raised $75,000 to attack a Republican U.S. House candidate in New Mexico. Citizens for a United New Mexico reported raising the money during the first three months of 2020 before it launched a recent advertising blitz against former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell. The ads alleged that Herrell sent emails in 2016 “to undermine Trump’s campaign for president” and attended an “anti-Trump soiree.” Records show the Super PAC is registered to a northwestern New Mexico oil trucking company owner. It also lists Carlsbad rancher George Brantley as one of the Super PAC’s major donors. He is married to Nancy Brantley, the campaign chair of House candidate Claire Chase, who is Herrell’s opponent in the GOP primary.

ALBUQUERQUE SCHOOLS-SUPERINTENDENT

Albuquerque schools names COO as interim superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The board of the largest school district in New Mexico has named its chief operations officer as interim superintendent. The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced late Monday that Scott Elder will take over superintendent duties when Raquel Reedy retires in the coming months. Reedy announced in October that she planned to retire after more than four decades in public education. The district was in the middle of a search for her replacement when the coronavirus public health crisis closed schools for the remainder of the school year. The search has been suspended until school returns as normal.

BOOSTER CLUB-EMBEZZLEMENT

New Mexico man sentenced in booster club embezzlement

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison after he pleaded no contest in the theft of thousands of dollars for a high school football booster club. The Alamogordo Daily News reports Albert “Vincent” Flores Jr. was sentenced last week and ordered to pay oer $10,000 in restitution to the Alamogordo Tiger Touchdown Club. Prosecutors say the 45-year-old Flores used the organization’s debit card and checkbook for Netflix, Redbox, Hulu, Peace Out, Nations Photo Lab, Black River Imaging, Walmart and various restaurants. Flores pleaded no contest to embezzlement over $2,500 without a plea agreement two days before his case was set to go to trial in September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOS ALAMOS MODEL

Virus forecast model from US defense team draws attention

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A team of national defense scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory with an award-winning track record for modeling human contagions has developed its own forecast for the spread of the coronavirus. It’s one model that states are utilizing as they consider the duration of directives on social distancing and restrictions on business. The Los Alamos model builds upon a decade of past experience in forecasting contagions from the seasonal flu to the Ebola virus. The lab’s new COVID-19 model shows the likelihood that any U.S. state has hit its daily infections peak and may be on downward path.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO

New Mexico OKs 19K new jobless claims, count now up to 74K

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting three new deaths and 126 infections from the coronavirus. The Monday update raises the statewide toll from the virus to 58 deaths and 1,971 confirmed cases. Philanthropic efforts to aid Native American communities is ramping up and the state is making hundreds of new deliveries of personal protective equipment. A top workforce official says 19,000 unemployment applications were processed over the weekend as the state starts distributing the $600 federally subsidized boost to weekly benefits. Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley say that 74,000 people have been approved for unemployment benefits since the economic fallout from the coronavirus hit hard last month.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRUG-TRADE

‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl. One of the main suppliers is in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global outbreak. Associated Press interviews with law enforcement officials found Mexican and Colombian cartels are still plying their trade as evidenced by recent seizures but lockdowns that have turned cities into ghost towns are disrupting everything from production to transport to sales. And prices for drugs in short supply have soared to gouging levels.

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-NEW MEXICO

Luján keeps money edge in open US Senate race in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján continues to hold a comfortable fundraising edge over his GOP opponents in a race for open Senate seat in New Mexico. Federal election records show the Santa Fe Democrat raised more than $1 million in contributions during the first three months of 2020. That’s more than all of his potential Republican opponents combined. Records also show that Lujan had a healthy $2.5 million cash-on-hand going into April. Meanwhile, former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti led the money race among Republicans during the same period, records show. His campaign reported around $650,000 in contributions.

NAVAJO NATION COUNCIL-SESSION

Navajo Nation Council to hold spring session as scheduled

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have vetoed a resolution that sought to cancel the tribal council’s session less than three days before the scheduled start. The Navajo Nation Council is required to hold four regular sessions each year in the months of January, April, July and October. The spring session is scheduled to begin Monday morning. Although the resolution passed by the council cites concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus among Navajo Nation employees and officials, Nez and Lizer said the Council and its committees have continued to hold regular and special meetings throughout the pandemic. They say with proper protective equipment for staff and the use of teleconferencing, the session can proceed as scheduled.