New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 21.

Tuesday, Apr. 21 10:00 AM Bipartisan, bicameral Members of Congress discuss coronavirus’ ‘threat’ to rural health care – ‘COVID-19 Exposes Threat to America’s Broken Rural Health Care System: BPC Task Force Policy Recommendations’ Bipartisan Policy Center webinar, to discuss policy proposals aiming to stabilize hundreds of rural hospitals that are at risk of closing and create pathways for transforming these facilities into models of care. Speakers include Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Bill Cassidy, Democratic Rep. Xochitil Torres Small, former Sens. Tom Daschle and Olympia Snowe, former Rep. Tom Tauke, Jennings S Policy Strategies President Chris Jennings, and Project HOPE Senior Fellow Gail Wilensky

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: Bipartisan Policy Center, press@bipartisanpolicy.org

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/covid19-exposes-threat-to-americas-broken-rural-health-care-system-bpc-task-force-policy-recommendations-webinar/

Tuesday, Apr. 21 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hosts media briefing on the local coronavirus response, highlighting ways to access healthy local food during the coronavirus pandemic, with Cultural Services Director Shelle Sanchez, Railyard Farmers Market Executive Director Alaska Piper, and Downtown Growers Market Co-Manager Danielle Schlobohm

Location: Mayor’s Office, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Option of attending meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/7768662189; Meeting ID: 776 866 2189; Participants can register at cabq.gov/townhall for telephone town hall. Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.

Tuesday, Apr. 21 6:00 PM Somos Un Pueblo Unido and NM state legislators co-host Spanish-language coronavirus forum – Somos Un Pueblo Unido and New Mexico state Reps. Angelica Rubio and Javier Martinez co-host Spanish-language forum, providing updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) federal relief programs, with representatives from the offices of Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich and Reps. Debra Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small, via Facebook Live

Weblinks: http://www.somosunpueblounido.org/, https://twitter.com/Somosunpueblo

Contacts: Marcela Diaz, Somos Un Pueblo Unido, 1 505 670 9301

Somos Un Pueblo Unido will be hosting the Facebook Live event @SomosUnPueblo or https://www.facebook.com/SomosUnPueblo/

Thursday, Apr. 23 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Survey of Tenth District Manufacturing

Weblinks: http://www.kc.frb.org, https://twitter.com/KansasCityFed

Contacts: Bill Medley, FRB Kansas City press, Bill.Medley@kc.frb.org, 1 816 881 2556