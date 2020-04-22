Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The northern New Mexico birthplace of civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and the site of one of the worst mining disasters in U.S. history is up for sale. A broker has listed the Dawson Elk Valley Ranch, where the town of Dawson once sat, for sale by its billionaire owner for $96 million. The listing says the 78-square-mile ranch lies in the most western reaches of the Great Plains to the front range of the rugged Cimarron Mountains. Huerta was born in Dawson in April 10, 1930. She later co-founded the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez in the late 1960s.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congresswoman Deb Haaland is maintaining a comfortable lead in the money race for reelection for her Albuquerque seat. Federal campaign election records show the Albuquerque Democrat raised over $243,000 during the first three months of 2020. Her campaign also reported having nearly $327,000 cash-on-hand. Republican dairy farmer Jared Vander Dussen reported raising over $30,000 and had over $106,000 cash-on-hand. Retired police officer Michelle Garcia Holmes pulled in nearly $14,000 and had nearly $126,000 cash-on-hand. Haaland is serving in her first term in Congress. She is one of the first Native American females in the U.S. House.

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she ran over a man with a car following an argument over $85. The Hobbs News-Sun reports Shilo Cassidi-Mae Howell was arrested Saturday nearly a month following a deputy finding a man lying on the ground in front of a Hobbs home. The victim told police Howell had hit him with her van after they got into an argument while drinking alcohol together. She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. It was not known if Howell had an attorney.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico now has more than 2,000 coronavirus cases with seven more deaths, pushing that total to at least 65. State Department of Health officials announced 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday that increased the total number of cases to 2,072. They said five of the new deaths occurred in Bernalillo County and four were residents of the La Vida Llena retirement home in Albuquerque. The fifth county death was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque with the other deaths in Chaves County and McKinley County. Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, now has 585 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, University of New Mexico scientists and clinical staff have started to sterilize and reuse single-use personal protective equipment.