New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 22.

Wednesday, Apr. 22 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hosts media briefing to give a public health update and sign into law the Coronavirus Community Support and Recovery Fund

Location: Mayor’s Office, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Option of attending meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/7768662189; Meeting ID: 776 866 2189; Participants can register at cabq.gov/townhall for telephone town hall. Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.

Wednesday, Apr. 22 6:00 PM City of Rio Rancho Governing Body holds regular virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ci.rio-rancho.nm.us/, https://twitter.com/RioRanchoNM

Contacts: Annemarie Garcia, City of Rio Rancho, ANGARCIA@RRNM.GOV, 1 505 896 8730, 1 505 377 1328

The City highly encourages citizens to watch the meeting live on the City’s website www.rrnm.gov or on Sparklight cable channel 56 instead of coming to City Hall. Those wishing to provide public comment can do so by submitting their comments in writing to the City Clerk’s office at clerk@rrnm.gov by 4:30 p.m. on April 22.

Thursday, Apr. 23 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Survey of Tenth District Manufacturing

Weblinks: http://www.kc.frb.org, https://twitter.com/KansasCityFed

Contacts: Bill Medley, FRB Kansas City press, Bill.Medley@kc.frb.org, 1 816 881 2556