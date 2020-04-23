Finalists announced in 2019 APTRA broadcast contest

New Mexico

Finalists have been announced in the 2019 Associated Press Television and Radio Association broadcast contest.

The awards in order of finish — first and second place — will be announced in early May.

Fifty-six news stations submitted 375 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2019.

Please review the finalists and contact Kelly McNabb (kmcnabb@ap.org) or 503-884-9205 by Tuesday, Apr. 28, to report misspelled names, titles or other problems.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

Finalists in the 2019 APTRA Broadcast Contest

Television I:

Best Spot News Coverage: Katie Nielsen and Robert R. Horn, KPIX-TV, San Francisco, “The Kincade Fire: Battle to Save Alexander Valley”; KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Saddle Ridge Fire.”

Best Feature Story: Jason Gruenauer and James Dougherty, KMGH-TV, Denver, “Manny Quinn”; Laural Porter and Kurt Austin, KGW-TV, Portland, “Saving His Music.”

Best Special Programming: Jeremy Hubbard and Noah Skinner, KDVR-TV, Denver, “Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope”; Derek Schnell and Jim Stimson, KCRA-TV, Sacramento, “Season of Fire.”

Best Digital Presence: Kaitlin Flanigan, KOIN-TV, Portland; Judd Slivka, KPNX-TV, Phoenix.

Best Evening Newscast: Mark Faccio and George Davilas, KPNX-TV, Phoenix; KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Eyewitness News at 5pm 11-14-19.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Mark Curtis and Phillip Mathews, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Becoming Rachel”; KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Earthquakes in Southern California.”

Best Weather Reporting: David Biggar, KNBC-TV, Universal City, “Reservoir Shade Balls”; KABC-TV, North Hollywood.

Best Investigative Reporting: Bianca Buono and Nick Perez, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Reign of Terror on Willetta Street”; Adrienne Roark, KPTV-TV, Beaverton, “Ride To Care.”

Best Weathercast: Mark Faccio and Alexis Mladenoff, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Winter Wallop”; KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Meteorologist Dallas Raines.”

Best Continuing Coverage: KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Inside an International Adoption Scheme.”

Best Documentary: Monika Diaz and Joe Khalil, KTXL-TV, Sacramento, “This Isn’t Home”; Jeremy Hubbard and Joshua Thomas, KDVR-TV, Denver, “I Miss You: The Kids of Camp Erin Denver.”

Best Daytime Newscast: Adrienne Roark, KPTV-TV, Beaverton, “Good Day Oregon”; Adam Stocksdale and Jessica O’Toole, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Today in AZ.”

Best Anchor: Caribe Devine, KPNX-TV, Phoenix; Jeremy Hubbard, KDVR-TV, Denver.

Best Public Service: Jeremy Hubbard and Noah Skinner, KDVR-TV, Denver, “Inside Unit 32″; Cassandra Webb and Grant Hansen, KTXL-TV, Sacramento, “It’s Not All Fun and Games Over Here.”

Best Use of Videography: Phillip Mathews, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Equal Justice.”

Best Sports Coverage: Chris Peterson and Chierstin Susel, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Covering “Camp T”.”

Best Sportscast: Jeffrey Schneider and Paul Gerke, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Cardinals Locker Room.”

Best Reporter: Ryan Cody, KPNX-TV, Phoenix; Chris Daniels, KING-TV, Seattle.

Best Sports Feature Story: Grant Hansen, KTXL-TV, Sacramento, “Paradise Pride”; William Pitts, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “The Science of Golf”; Max Goldwasser, KTVZ-TV, Bend, “Redmond Fourth-Grade Football Player Tackles Stereotypes”; Mike Stefansson, KOLO-TV, Reno, “Sam & Mom.”

Television II:

Best Special Programming: Ernesto Romero and Caitlin Thropay, KYMA-TV, Yuma, “Understanding the Outbreak”; Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Conflict On Mauna Kea: Where it Stands.”

Best Use of Videography: Greg Kim and Joey Mendolia, Alaska Public Media-TV, “Bringing Water to Lower Kalskag”; KTUU-TV, Anchorage, “Climate Changed.”

Best Sports Reporting: Patrick Enslow, KTUU-TV, Anchorage; Beth Verge, KTUU-TV, Anchorage.

Best Sportscast: Cameron Derby and Josh Shelton, KDRV-TV, Medford, “Friday Night Blitz.”

Best Sports Coverage: Rob DeMello, KHON-TV, Honolulu, “Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly”; KTUU-TV, Anchorage, “Iditarod 2019.”

Best Weather Reporting: KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, “Bomb Cyclone”; KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “Bomb Cyclone Hits Southern Colorado.”

Best Daytime Newscast: Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Sunrise at Iolani Palace”; KTUU-TV, Anchorage, “A Bountiful Thanksgiving.”

Best Public Service: Allyson Blair and Davis Pitner, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Samoa Measles Outbreak”; KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “Live on the Air During Critical Life-Threatening Weather.”

Best Digital Presence: Ben Lloyd, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs; Jamison Parfitt, KDRV-TV, Medford.

Best Documentary: Stephanie Sierra and Mark Pimentel, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “Hiding in Plain Sight”; Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Prescribing Hope: Trapped on the Streets.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Lynn Kawano and Peter Tang, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Bad Intentions”; Carmen Valencia and Jackie López, KYMA-TV, Yuma, “Beyond The Border.”

Best Evening Newscast: Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Tour Helicopter Crash”; KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “NewsChannel 13 at 10pm.”

Best Feature Story: Max Goldwasser and Tyson Beauchemin, KTVZ-TV, Bend, “These Searchers Have Dogged Determination”; AJ Vega, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, “Music Therapy.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Pearl Harbor Shooting”; KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “STEM School Shooting.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Allyson Blair and Jon Suyat, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “CBD Dangerous Interactions”; Eric Ross and Adam Knapik, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, “911 Can’t Always Find Wireless Callers.”

Best Reporter: Stephanie Lin, KHSL/KNVN-TV, Chico; Stephanie Sierra, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs.

Best Continuing Coverage: Erik Breon and Angelica Carrillo, KOLD-TV, Tucson, “Crisis on the Border”; KVOA-TV, Tucson, “Escapees on the Run.”

Radio I:

Best Reporter: Holly Quan, KCBS-AM, San Francisco; Doug Sovern, KCBS-AM, San Francisco.

Best Evening Newscast: KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “4pm News, 9/5/19”; KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Afternoon News.”

Best Sports Feature Story: Bob Carlson and Steve Chiotakis, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “LA Football Club: Where Did All These Fans Come From?”; Vic Vela and Andrew Villegas, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “Colorado Vintage Base Ball League Keeps the Old Timey Game Alive.”

Best Use of Sound: Dan Boyce and Megan Verlee, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “Mars? Nope. Students Take to Great Sand Dunes to Test Robots”; Steve Chiotakis and Kathryn Barnes, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “Where Cars go to Die.”

Best Feature Story: Steve Chiotakis and Christian Bordal, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “Sunset Strip Nightclubs Made Historic Landmarks”; Stephanie Wolf and Kelley Griffin, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “The With(in) Podcast Takes You Inside Prison, Made By The Inmates Who Live The Reality.”

Best Documentary: Keith Menconi, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “I’m Listening”; Nathaniel Minor and Rachel Estabrook, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “How Mass Shooting Survivors Help Each Other.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Doug Sovern, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “A Desperate Frontier: Death And Dreams In El Salvador”; Ali Vetnar and Matt Bertram, KTAR-FM, Phoenix, “Fighting Fires & Cancer.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Charlie Harger, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Boeing: Year of Disaster”; Abdullah Saeed and Jenna Kagel, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “LA’s Pot Seshes.”

Best Daytime Newscast: Wayne Yaffee, KNUS-AM; KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Morning News.”

Best Digital Presence: Tyler Bassett, KTAR-FM, Phoenix; Dave Burdick and Jim Hill, KCFR-FM, Centennial.

Best Weather Reporting: KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “2019 Flood”; KOMO-AM, Seattle, “February Snowstorm.”

Best Sports Coverage: Bill Swartz, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “The Thursday Night Dawg House.”

Best Sports Reporting: Bill Swartz, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Talking Dawgs.”

Best Sportscast: Gaard Swanson and Bill Swartz, KOMO-AM, Seattle.

Best Special Programming: Keith Menconi, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “I’m Listening”; Ryan Warner and Xandra McMahon, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “The Lasting Impact of Child Sexual Abuse.”

Best Continuing Coverage: Nathaniel Minor and Kate Schimel, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “The Crisis at the Denver Regional Transportation District”; KCFR-FM, Centennial, “Teens Under Stress.”

Best Public Service: Stan Bunger, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “Broken Systems”; Griselda Zetino and Matt Bertram, KTAR-FM, Phoenix, “Hooked on Vaping.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Kristopher Ankarlo, KFI-AM, Los Angeles, “Ridgecrest Earthquake”; KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “Days of Wind and Fire.”

Radio II:

Best Special Programming: Mary Lou Cooper, KSFR-FM, Santa Fe, “The Life and Crimes of El Chapo”; Mary Heers and Kirsten Swanson, KUSU-FM, Logan, “Spike150 – Celebrating 150 Years of the Transcontinental Railway.”

Best Use of Sound: Debra Greene, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Making Garbage Fly”; Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Helping Kids With Autism Beat Their Fear of Flying.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Scott Franz, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “Colorado’s Innovative ‘Online Checkbook’ Rarely Updated, Technologically Challenged”; KUNR-FM, Reno, “Sparked: Northern Nevada’s Neon.”

Best Sports Coverage: Casey Grove and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media-FM, Anchorage, “Kaiser Poised to Win First Iditarod”; KUNR-FM, Reno, “Spurs & Mud: A Century of Rodeo.”

Best Weather Reporting: Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Runaway Runoff: Heavy Rain Causes South Coast Flooding.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Rachel Cramer, KEMC-FM, Billings, “Threatening Video Tests Emergency Response Plan at Belgrade Schools”; Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Maria Wildfire Threatens Thousands In Ventura County.”

Best Digital Presence: Josh Burnham, KUFM-FM, Missoula; KUNR-FM, Reno.

Best Feature Story: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio-FM, Ashland, “Ashlands EJ Holland Continues Oregon Running Legacy”; Stacy Nick, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “The Iceman Comes To Nederland: Meet The Frozen Dead Guy’s Caretaker.”

Best Reporter: Paul Boger, KUNR-FM, Reno; Anh Gray, KUNR-FM, Reno.

Best Investigative Reporting: Corin Cates-Carney, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Montana Candidates Failed To Properly Disclose Facebook Ad Spending”; Michael de Yoanna, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “Chemical Weapons Depot In Pueblo On Army Climate Change List.”

Best Documentary: Nora Saks and Nick Mott, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Richest Hill: Butte’s Precarious Arrangement”; KUNC-FM, Greeley, “Resettled: The Lives Of Refugee In Colorado.”

Best Sports Feature Story: Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “LA Has Rams, Chargers But Ventura County Has Dallas Cowboys”; Stephanie Serrano, KUNR-FM, Reno, “Division 1 Athlete And Type 1 Diabetic: The Pack’s Trey Porter.”

Best Anchor: Greg Neft, KUZZ-FM, Bakersfield; Bree Zender, KUNR-FM, Reno.

Best Evening Newscast: Casey Grove and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media-FM, Anchorage, “Alaska News Nightly.”

Best Daytime Newscast: Tom Trowbridge, KSFR-FM, Santa Fe, “Midday Newsbreak November 4, 2019.”

Best Continuing Coverage: Ryan Finnerty and Sandee Oshiro, Hawaii Public Radio, Honolulu, “Native Hawaiian Activists Block Construction of the World’s Largest Telescope”; KUNR-FM, Reno, “Hateful Expressions at the University of Nevada, Reno.”

Best Public Service: Aaron Bolton, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Mudman Burgers Workers Allege Labor Violations”; Corin Cates-Carney, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Montana Lobbyist Spending Reports Now Harder To Access.”