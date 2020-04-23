Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — Another official in a New Mexico county where its sheriff is facing charges is in legal trouble. The Albuquerque Journal reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s office says former Rio Arriba County Commissioner Barney Trujillo made over $100,000 from three contracts with Española Public Schools without a proper business license. The office says Trujillo also never disclosed that he contributed to the campaigns of two school board members, which is a violation of governmental conduct laws. In addition, investigators say the 39-year-old Trujillo ran illegal school board meetings, even though he wasn’t a member. He faces three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and one count of failing to disclose campaign contributions. His attorney declined to comment.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Helen Damico, a retired University of New Mexico English professor who founded the school’s Institute for Medieval Studies, has died from complications arising from COVID-19. The university said Tuesday she died April 14. She was 89. Damico taught courses in Old and Middle English at the university beginning in 1981 after completing her Ph.D. at New York University the year before. Damico was well known for her work on Old English and Old Norse literature, and above all, for her studies of Beowulf. In the late 1990s, Damico established another program around Viking mythology.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will extend an emergency public health order through May 15 as it convenes mayors and businesses leaders to consider the first minor changes to restrictions on economic activity. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said the state will forge its own path toward stamping out infections through increased testing and evidence-based decisions about social distancing and business activity. New Mexico has more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 with 71 deaths. Lujan Grisham said her administration will continue to enforce uniform statewide health guidelines without exceptions for several counties with no confirmed cases.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Replacing a coal-fired power plant that has served customers in the American Southwest for decades won’t be easy, and decisions made by New Mexico regulators will have ramifications for decades. Members of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission shared their concerns during a meeting Wednesday about the locations of the new generation stations and whether they’ll be enough to offset taxes and other revenue that will be lost with the planned closure of the San Juan Generating Station. The commission next week will make a final decision on whether to approve a pair of hybrid solar-battery storage units.