New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for New Mexico and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 23 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Survey of Tenth District Manufacturing

Weblinks: http://www.kc.frb.org, https://twitter.com/KansasCityFed

Contacts: Bill Medley, FRB Kansas City press, Bill.Medley@kc.frb.org, 1 816 881 2556

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 23 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hosts media briefing on the local coronavirus (COVID-19) response, highlighting ongoing planning to responsibly re-open in phases over time

Location: Mayor’s Office, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Option of attending meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/7768662189; Meeting ID: 776 866 2189; Participants can register at cabq.gov/townhall for telephone town hall. Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 23 1:00 PM Alamogordo City Commission holds special virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://ci.alamogordo.nm.us

Contacts: Rachel Hughs, City of Alamogordo, rhughs@ci.alamogordo.nm.us, 1 575 439 4205

The link to the agenda and agenda book is https://alamogordonm.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=2772&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 23 3:00 PM Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority holds meeting via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.enmwua.com/

Contacts: Orlando Ortega, ENMWUA, oortega@enmwua.com; Haleigh Marez, ENMWUA, hmarez@enmwua.com, 1 575 935 4262 ;

Please Dial this number first: Conference Call-In Number: 716-293-9726, Follow the prompt to enter the Dial-In Number: 605-472-5736, follow the prompt to enter the Access Code: 716009