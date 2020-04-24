Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has received a $200,000 federal grant to grow the number of nurse practitioners who will fight the opioid epidemic in the state. The university said Thursday its School of Nursing will use the money to fund a project aimed at expanding the number of family nurse practitioners in New Mexico. The grant will provide funding for the NMSU School of Nursing faculty members in the Family Nurse Practitioner program to develop a curriculum that emphasizes integrated mental health and primary care. The program is delivered in a distance-education format, allowing nurses throughout New Mexico and the adjacent border region to earn degrees without relocating.

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The father of a New Mexico man with muscular dystrophy who died being bedridden for an unknown amount of time is facing charges in connection with his death. The Hobbs News-Sun reports James Melvin Scott of Lovington was arrested Monday following a months-long investigation into the death of 23-year-old Brandon Logan Scott. Authorities say Brandon Scott died of neglect and hadn’t been washed in months. James Melvin Scott was charged with abuse of a resident resulting in death. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. It was not known if he had an attorney.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of the small western New Mexico city of Grants has announced that he allow small businesses to reopen in defiance of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order that’s keeping nonessential businesses closed. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks said Thursday he will allow the businesses to open their doors on Monday. He also says he’ll use the city’s police force to prevent State Police officers from issuing lockdown violation citations. Lujan Grisham last month ordered nonessential businesses to close to stop the spread of COVID-19. New Mexico has 2,379 confirmed coronavirus cases and 78 people have died.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has taken the stance that Alaska Native corporations are eligible for a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding for tribes. The position outlined in court documents Thursday sets the stage for a court battle. More than a dozen tribes have sued the federal government to try to keep the money out of the hands of the corporations. They contend it should go only to tribes that have a government-to-government relationship with the United States. The Treasury Department says a plain reading of the CARES Act makes the corporations eligible. None of the funding for tribes has been distributed.