New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Friday, Apr. 24.

Friday, Apr. 24 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller holds media briefing on the local coronavirus response, highlighting voting access in the upcoming primary election and support for the hospitality industry from Visit Albuquerque

Location: Mayor’s Office, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Option of attending meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/7768662189; Meeting ID: 776 866 2189; Participants can register at cabq.gov/townhall for telephone town hall. Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.