Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a small New Mexico city is promising a confrontation Monday between his small police force and State Police as he seeks to lift a COVID-19 lockdown order. Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks vowed last week that he would allow all small businesses to reopen in defiance of the governor’s order to keep them closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Lujan Grisham said Martin’s plan makes “absolutely no sense whatsoever” and warned that State Police would be ready to enforce the health order. Health officials say New Mexico now has at least 2,726 coronavirus cases with 99 known dead.

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Health officials on Saturday reported 69 additional COVID-19 cases in McKinley County, making it the New Mexico county with the most reported cases. The total of 708 cases reported in McKinley County as of Saturday now surpass the 670 reported in Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque. McKinley County includes the city of Gallup and part of the Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The tribe’s reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The New Mexico Department of Health updated its statewide figures, reporting nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 139 additional cases of the disease as of Saturday, for a total of 93 deaths and 2,660 cases.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says he will issue a decision Monday on a request from tribal nations to temporarily halt the distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding. State and local governments started getting direct payments this week, but tribal governments have not received any money set aside for them. More than a dozen tribes have sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of the funding. The Treasury Department says the corporations are eligible. The tribes and the department disagree on a definition of “Indian Tribe” that’s included in the CARES Act.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting six new deaths and 180 new cases of COVID-19. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Friday the big increase in cases is partially due to increased testing. The Navajo Department of Health says there are 1,540 known cases across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and 58 people have died. Tribal authorities are again enforcing a weekend curfew in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and Nez says more stringent patrols are planned. People caught violating the curfew face up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.