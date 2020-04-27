New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Monday, Apr. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for New Mexico and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 27 11:30 AM Democratic Party of NM host press call with New Mexico Lt. Gov. Morales – Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston hosts press call with New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales, and state Reps. Javier Martinez and Angelica Rubio to call out the Trump Administration’s ‘failed response’ to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.dpnm.net/, https://twitter.com/NMDEMS

Contacts: Miranda van Dijk, Democratic Party of New Mexico , miranda@nmdemocrats.org, 1 505 257 0661

RSVP: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/QYXNAN9PZIUKQO0F

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 28 7:00 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in New Mexico’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in New Mexico’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp and former Lieutenant Governor John Sanchez

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com