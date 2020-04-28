Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) — Parts of the U.S. are starting to lift closures, and some of the quickest to reopen have been rural states like Montana, Vermont and Alaska. The effects of the pandemic in smaller, more remote towns can seem a world away from cities grappling with overwhelmed hospitals, packed morgues and economies pushed to the brink. The consequences of easing restrictions in rural communities won’t be fully known for some time, and health officials said they will be watching closely for any resurgence of infections. But in places like tiny Roundup, Montana, nonessential businesses are reopening and many think it’s the right thing to do after weekslong stay-at-home orders.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of tribal nations in their bid to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding — at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., issued the decision late Monday. He says the U.S. Treasury Department can begin distributing money to 574 federally recognized tribes to respond to the coronavirus pandemic but not to the corporations. In the meantime, he’s considering the larger question of whether the corporations are eligible for any of the funding. The decision comes in lawsuits that at least 15 tribes brought against the Treasury Department.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights attorneys behind a long-running lawsuit alleging inadequate funding for public education are asking a judge to disregard recent efforts by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to dismiss the case. Attorneys for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Monday that state lawmakers have failed to address a landmark 2018 state district court ruling that found New Mexico fails to provide adequate educational opportunities to poor and minority students and those with disabilities. MALDEF attorney Thomas Saenz in a statement called the state’s motion to dismiss the case “nothing but political gamesmanship.” The coronavirus pandemic is undermining state finances.

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a small New Mexico city and several dozen supporters rallied as he encouraged business owners to defy a public health order by the governor that shuttered nonessential shops to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks said Monday that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was killing the state’s economy over “a little bug.” State health officials say cases have surpassed 2,800 and more than 100 people have died from COVID-19. State Police have warned that any businesses that violate the order could face citations and fines. So far, officers have issued 124 cease-and-desist orders and only four citations statewide since late March.