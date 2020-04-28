Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

Fears of virus seem far away as stores reopen in rural US

ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) — Parts of the U.S. are starting to lift closures, and some of the quickest to reopen have been rural states like Montana, Vermont and Alaska. The effects of the pandemic in smaller, more remote towns can seem a world away from cities grappling with overwhelmed hospitals, packed morgues and economies pushed to the brink. The consequences of easing restrictions in rural communities won’t be fully known for some time, and health officials said they will be watching closely for any resurgence of infections. But in places like tiny Roundup, Montana, nonessential businesses are reopening and many think it’s the right thing to do after weekslong stay-at-home orders.

Judge sides with tribes, limits distribution of virus relief

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of tribal nations in their bid to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding — at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., issued the decision late Monday. He says the U.S. Treasury Department can begin distributing money to 574 federally recognized tribes to respond to the coronavirus pandemic but not to the corporations. In the meantime, he’s considering the larger question of whether the corporations are eligible for any of the funding. The decision comes in lawsuits that at least 15 tribes brought against the Treasury Department.

Plaintiffs say education-funding lawsuit still necessary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights attorneys behind a long-running lawsuit alleging inadequate funding for public education are asking a judge to disregard recent efforts by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to dismiss the case. Attorneys for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Monday that state lawmakers have failed to address a landmark 2018 state district court ruling that found New Mexico fails to provide adequate educational opportunities to poor and minority students and those with disabilities. MALDEF attorney Thomas Saenz in a statement called the state’s motion to dismiss the case “nothing but political gamesmanship.” The coronavirus pandemic is undermining state finances.

New Mexico mayor urges businesses to reopen as cases rise

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a small New Mexico city and several dozen supporters rallied as he encouraged business owners to defy a public health order by the governor that shuttered nonessential shops to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks said Monday that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was killing the state’s economy over “a little bug.” State health officials say cases have surpassed 2,800 and more than 100 people have died from COVID-19. State Police have warned that any businesses that violate the order could face citations and fines. So far, officers have issued 124 cease-and-desist orders and only four citations statewide since late March.

City workers in New Mexico capital brace for furloughs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s capital city is weighing a series of cost-cutting measures to address a budget deficit as tax revenue and other income take a dive. The belt-tightening includes furloughs for all Santa Fe city workers except front-line public safety employees. The furloughs are projected to save $1.43 million, just a fraction of the gap the city needs to close over the next two months. Union leaders aren’t happy with the mayor, calling into question statements made by Mayor Alan Webber that “everyone is being asked to sacrifice.” If approved by the council, the furloughs would go into effect May 6.

Religious freedom attorneys pick their battles amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — As states grapple with when and how to reopen establishments amid the pandemic, religious freedom remains a legal flashpoint. That’s particularly true for the conservative nonprofits that have taken a leading role in representing churches which have challenged stay-home orders. While a few pastors have grabbed headlines by defying public health orders with large services, some of those conservative nonprofits have found success defending a less polarizing practice: drive-in worship designed to gather the faithful in person, at a distance.

Habitat safeguard for snakes in Arizona, New Mexico proposed

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Conservationists are having a mixed reaction to a proposal from federal wildlife officials to protect critical habitats of endangered garter snakes in Arizona and New Mexico. The Center for Biological Diversity said Monday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposition is somewhat of a relief. One of the group’s attorneys says the number of acres that would receive protection is far less than previously stated. Under the proposal, more than 18,700 acres of critical habitat for narrow-headed garter snakes and nearly 27,800 acres for the northern Mexican garter snake would be safeguarded across both states. Conservationists say both snake species have been on the brink of extinction for years.

Ruling due Monday in tribal case over virus relief funding

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says he will issue a decision Monday on a request from tribal nations to temporarily halt the distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding. State and local governments started getting direct payments this week, but tribal governments have not received any money set aside for them. More than a dozen tribes have sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of the funding. The Treasury Department says the corporations are eligible. The tribes and the department disagree on a definition of “Indian Tribe” that’s included in the CARES Act.