New Mexico Daybook

New Mexico

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 28 9:00 AM New Mexico State Investment Council meeting via telephone

Weblinks: http://www.sic.state.nm.us/

Contacts: Kerri Segell, New Mexico Investment Council, kerri.segell@state.nm.us, 1 505 476 9525

* Live meeting audio can be accessed online here: http://bit.ly/NMSIC3242020 ** Public comments may be submitted here: https://www.sic.state.nm.us/contact-us.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 28 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller holds telephone town hall to address reopening plans

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 28 1:00 PM House Dems hold livestreamed roundtable on coronavirus and environmental and economic inequalities – ‘Environmental Justice Community Impacts From the Coronavirus Health and Economic Crises’ livestreamed roundtable discussion hosted by House Committee on Natural Resources Chair Raul Grijalva and fellow Democratic Reps. Donald McEachin, Deb Haaland and Alan Lowenthal, to discuss ‘how coronavirus (COVID-19) has exacerbated longstanding environmental and economic inequalities in U.S. society and how Congress should respond’, with speakers including Michele Roberts (Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform), Dr Francesca Dominici (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health), Sylvia Betancourt (Long Beach Alliance for Children With Asthma), Matt Bruenig (People’s Policy Project), Rev. F. Wayne Henley (Cedar Grove Baptist Church), and Cecilia Martinez (Center for Earth, Energy & Democracy)

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

Watch Live: https://bit.ly/2ztH4Fn (Facebook) or https://youtu.be/Ws2BjA6JG-c (YouTube)

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 28 7:00 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in New Mexico’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in New Mexico’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp and former Lieutenant Governor John Sanchez

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 30 U.S. social distancing guidelines expire, unless extended – U.S. social distancing guidelines expire, unless extended. The guidelines include advice to avoid social gatherings of over 10 people; avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts; work from home and home-school where possible; avoid discretionary travel such as shopping trips and social visits; and do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities except to provide critical assistance * President Donald Trump has already extended the guidelines once, when an initial 15-day period expired 30 Mar, after previously expressing hope that the country could be open again by Easter * Many state and local govts have imposed their own guidelines and orders

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580