Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — A chile farmer in southern New Mexico says his workers aren’t tending the fields because they’re worried about contracting COVID-19. KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Sergio Grajeda says fears over the novel coronavirus are keeping workers away from his chile farm in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley. Grajeda has more than 100 acres of pecans and chile. He told the station he employs dozens of workers typically during the harvest. He had to tend to his own fields on Monday. New Mexico Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Kristie Garcia says the state has not yet received this specific complaint but has guidance online for farmers and workers to stay safe.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory is asking a state lawmaker to pay back $8,000 in reimbursements paid to her while she served as the organization’s executive director. The Albuquerque Journal reports the Regional Coalition of Los Alamos National Laboratory Communities wants Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero to pay back the money she made before her election in 2018. Romero previously reimbursed the agency $2,200, but that was before the state Auditor’s Office released a report in August 2018 that identified 18 negative findings. Romero said she would not comment until she had seen the letter asking for new reimbursements.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a woman and her family with a machete. The Las Cruces Suns-News reports Zachary Tanner Cadena was arrested Friday in Las Cruces following a fight with the woman and her family. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies, Cadena went to the woman’s home because he believed she and her family had some of his belongings. He is facing three counts of aggravated battery that may cause death or bodily harm, battery on a peace officer, and two counts of assault on a peace officer. It was not known if he had an attorney.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor’s office says New Mexico’s top finance official is leaving the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state anticipates a budget crisis linked to the coronavirust pandemic. In the email, Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson told agency staff that she will leave her position at the end of May for a job closer to family in Albuquerque. The governor’s officState budget director Debbie Romero will step in as acting agency secretary in June. Padilla-Jackson could not be reached for further comment. Financial analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee say state spending during the coming budget year could quickly wipe out reserves.