Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO

New Mexico chile farms may face worker shortage amid virus

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — A chile farmer in southern New Mexico says his workers aren’t tending the fields because they’re worried about contracting COVID-19. KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Sergio Grajeda says fears over the novel coronavirus are keeping workers away from his chile farm in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley. Grajeda has more than 100 acres of pecans and chile. He told the station he employs dozens of workers typically during the harvest. He had to tend to his own fields on Monday. New Mexico Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Kristie Garcia says the state has not yet received this specific complaint but has guidance online for farmers and workers to stay safe.

AGENCY-QUESTIONABLE SPENDING

Agency wants $8K reimbursement from lawmaker, ex-leader

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory is asking a state lawmaker to pay back $8,000 in reimbursements paid to her while she served as the organization’s executive director. The Albuquerque Journal reports the Regional Coalition of Los Alamos National Laboratory Communities wants Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero to pay back the money she made before her election in 2018. Romero previously reimbursed the agency $2,200, but that was before the state Auditor’s Office released a report in August 2018 that identified 18 negative findings. Romero said she would not comment until she had seen the letter asking for new reimbursements.

MACHETE ATTACK

Deputies: New Mexico man attacked woman, family with machete

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a woman and her family with a machete. The Las Cruces Suns-News reports Zachary Tanner Cadena was arrested Friday in Las Cruces following a fight with the woman and her family. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies, Cadena went to the woman’s home because he believed she and her family had some of his belongings. He is facing three counts of aggravated battery that may cause death or bodily harm, battery on a peace officer, and two counts of assault on a peace officer. It was not known if he had an attorney.

BUDGET CRUNCH-NEW MEXICO

New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor’s office says New Mexico’s top finance official is leaving the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state anticipates a budget crisis linked to the coronavirust pandemic. In the email, Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson told agency staff that she will leave her position at the end of May for a job closer to family in Albuquerque. The governor’s officState budget director Debbie Romero will step in as acting agency secretary in June. Padilla-Jackson could not be reached for further comment. Financial analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee say state spending during the coming budget year could quickly wipe out reserves.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPEN FIGHT

New Mexico mayor fires official after reopening city

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a small New Mexico city who allowed businesses to open Monday has fired the city manager. Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks confirmed he fired City Manager Laura Merrick Jaramillo on Tuesday but declined to give a reason. Jaramillo’s friend Jesse Daniel James said the firing came after she told Hicks that he was putting staff at risk by reopening the city-owned golf course. The firing came hours after Hicks told protesters in the small western New Mexico town of 9,000 residents that the time had come to end the shutdown despite warnings from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque mayor wants businesses reopened with precautions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says he favors reopening nearly all businesses with precautions such as reduced indoor crowds, face coverings and COVID-19 screenings for workers. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller answered questions Tuesday in a town hall-style meeting by phone about business restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. His comments provide clues about a possible statewide approach to ending closures as the number of cases in New Mexico approached 3,000. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has indicated she’ll extend the lockdown through at least May 15, with some revisions. A commission advising her on economic recovery related to the pandemic will meet in private.

SANTA FE ARCHDIOCESE-BANKRUPTCY

New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest Catholic diocese has filed a complaint against the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe claims the agency is illegally blocking it from applying for federal aid meant to help businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The archdiocese says loan applications from entities that are involved in bankruptcy proceedings are being rejected. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2018 in the wake of clergy sex abuse lawsuits that began decades earlier. The archdiocese says it’s struggling to make payroll since parishes haven’t been able to gather collections since state public health orders prohibit in-person services.

NUCLEAR REPOSITORY-APPEAL

Appeal: New Mexico ignored rules in OK of nuke site work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A watchdog group wants the New Mexico Court of Appeals to put the brakes on a key construction project at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository. The Southwest Research and Information Center alleges state environmental officials ignored regulations and past practices in giving temporary approval for contractors to begin building a new ventilation shaft at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The state stands by its decision. A radiation release in 2014 forced the repository’s temporary closure. Resulting contamination limited the air flow underground, prompting the need for a new system so full-scale operations can resume.