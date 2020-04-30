Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Republican U.S. House candidates in a crucial race in southern New Mexico say they want to participate in televised and radio debates. Oil executive Claire Chase last week issued a public challenge to her two GOP opponents to participate in a televised and radio debate ahead of the June 2 primary. Las Cruces businessman and House candidate Chris Mathys accepted Chase’s challenge. Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell responded by asking for three television and three radio debates before the primary. So far, there has been no televised debate among the Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for the traditionally Republican-leaning seat.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they are searching for a suspect accused of leading officers on a slow-speed chase in Santa Fe while riding a Bobcat tractor. KRQE-TV reports Santa Fe police pursued the alleged Bobcat bandit during an evening 5-mile-an-hour quest through town earlier this month. Police say the driver repeatedly ignored commands to stop the stolen tractor and eventually plowed his way through barbed wire. Authorities say the driver fled into a field and disappeared. No arrests were made. Police say the case is still under investigation.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after authorities say she and her 6-year-old son released police dogs from their cages. A criminal complaint says Veronica Center was arrested Sunday following an officer hearing his police dogs barking at each other. According to the complaint, the 33-year-old mother went into a Rio Rancho yard with her son and released the dogs from their cages. The officer says Center began yelling at him when he went out and saw her. Center was arrested and charged with harassment of a police dog, child abuse, and trespassing. Her attorney, Steve Archibeque, did not immediately return a phone message.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections are surging in a New Mexico county where nearly 80% of residents are Native American. Health officials reported on Wednesday said there are 133 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McKinley County on the Arizona state line that includes the Zuni Pueblo and parts of the Navajo Nation. Statewide infections increased by 239 for the day to more than 3,200 positive tests. Two deaths in McKinley and Sandoval counties increased the statewide death toll to 112 from the virus. Two uncooperative coronavirus patients in New Mexico have been ordered to self-isolate after state health officials obtained court orders in April.