New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 30.

Thursday, Apr. 30 9:00 AM New Mexico State Game Commission holds virtual meeting

Thursday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM New Mexico Governor Grisham provides update on coronavirus efforts – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham hosts a remote news conference to provide an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) efforts in New Mexico and details of the extension of the emergency public health order

Thursday, Apr. 30 4:00 PM San Juan County Business Response Team hosts Facebook Live town hall – San Juan County Business Response Team hosts Facebook Live town hall to provide updates on how elected officials and business leaders are supporting the area’s economy while protecting citizens, with panelists including Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner, San Juan College President Dr Toni Hopper Pendergrass, San Juan College Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Dr Lorenzo Reyes and Four Corners Economic Development Board Chairman John Byrom

Thursday, Apr. 30 U.S. social distancing guidelines expire – U.S. social distancing guidelines – which include advice to avoid social gatherings of over 10 people; avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts; work from home and home-school where possible; avoid discretionary travel such as shopping trips and social visits; and do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities except to provide critical assistance – expire, with the administration having said that the advice is included in President Donald Trump’s recently-issued ‘Guidelines for Opening Up America Again’ * Originally announced for a 15-day period, President Trump extended the guidelines for another 30 days when that period expired 30 Mar, after previously expressing hope that the country could be open again by Easter * Many state and local govts have imposed their own guidelines and orders

