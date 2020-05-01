Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to lead a case involving a New Mexico sheriff accused of showing up drunk to a SWAT standoff. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office named the district attorney in the 9th Judicial District in Clovis as a special prosecutor in charge of the case against Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan. Police say officers reported Lujan smelled of alcohol and ignored commands to leave the “kill zone” in front of the barricaded house in March.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is extending an emergency health order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions on nonessential businesses that offer curbside service and deliveries and allowing gun shops, veterinary offices and state parks to reopen with restrictions. Confirmed infections statewide in New Mexico climbed to 3,411 on Thursday. There were 11 new fatalities that brought the overall death toll to 123. U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections are beginning a renewed surge on the Navajo Nation and bordering areas that may peak around May 10.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers plan to hold a series of virtual meetings on a contested plan that will guide oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park for at least the next decade. The first meeting will be May 14. Four others will follow. Environmentalists, some Native American tribes and other critics have been asking the Bureau of Land Management to extend the public comment period on the resource management plan. They say federal officials should wait until the coronavirus outbreak subsides. Despite existing protections within its boundaries, the World Heritage site has been at the center of a decades-long fight over drilling in northwestern New Mexico.

PHOENIX (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row has lost a bid to look into potential racial bias in his case. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had put Lezmond Mitchell’s execution on hold while he sought review of a lower court decision. The appeals court ruled Thursday that Mitchell had no grounds to interview jurors for potential bias against Native Americans. The judges pointed out several safeguards that were in place. Mitchell was convicted in the 2001 murder of a fellow Navajo tribal member and her 9-year-old granddaughter. He was sentenced to death on a charge of carjacking resulting in death.