Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

Special prosecutor takes case of suspected drunk sheriff

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to lead a case involving a New Mexico sheriff accused of showing up drunk to a SWAT standoff. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office named the district attorney in the 9th Judicial District in Clovis as a special prosecutor in charge of the case against Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan. Police say officers reported Lujan smelled of alcohol and ignored commands to leave the “kill zone” in front of the barricaded house in March.

Navajo infections surge as Trump prepares to visit southwest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is extending an emergency health order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions on nonessential businesses that offer curbside service and deliveries and allowing gun shops, veterinary offices and state parks to reopen with restrictions. Confirmed infections statewide in New Mexico climbed to 3,411 on Thursday. There were 11 new fatalities that brought the overall death toll to 123. U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections are beginning a renewed surge on the Navajo Nation and bordering areas that may peak around May 10.

Virtual meetings set for drilling plan near national park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers plan to hold a series of virtual meetings on a contested plan that will guide oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park for at least the next decade. The first meeting will be May 14. Four others will follow. Environmentalists, some Native American tribes and other critics have been asking the Bureau of Land Management to extend the public comment period on the resource management plan. They say federal officials should wait until the coronavirus outbreak subsides. Despite existing protections within its boundaries, the World Heritage site has been at the center of a decades-long fight over drilling in northwestern New Mexico.

Navajo death row inmate loses appeal to probe racial bias

PHOENIX (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row has lost a bid to look into potential racial bias in his case. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had put Lezmond Mitchell’s execution on hold while he sought review of a lower court decision. The appeals court ruled Thursday that Mitchell had no grounds to interview jurors for potential bias against Native Americans. The judges pointed out several safeguards that were in place. Mitchell was convicted in the 2001 murder of a fellow Navajo tribal member and her 9-year-old granddaughter. He was sentenced to death on a charge of carjacking resulting in death.

New Mexico Supreme Court orders mayor to keep health orders

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered the mayor of the small city of Grants to comply with a health order and stop nonessential businesses from reopening. The high court issued its ruling Thursday after Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a petition seeking an order following Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks move to let his city’s businesses to open despite rising New Mexico COVID-19 cases. Hicks said he would allow stores and the city’s golf course in the small western New Mexico town of 9,000 residents to reopen. That came despite warnings from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that state police would issue citations to businesses that don’t comply.

Scientists examine hurdles to US plutonium disposal plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Security and the availability of space at the U.S. government’s only underground nuclear waste repository are among the hurdles identified by experts tasked with studying the viability of a plan to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released its final report Thursday on the decades-long $18 billion plan to dilute and dispose of the waste at the remote site in southern New Mexico. The report expands on preliminary findings first released in 2018. The experts found that the plan is technically viable and offered suggestions on how limit potential risks that would come from dealing with the plutonium waste.

GOP US House hopefuls in New Mexico press for TV debates

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Republican U.S. House candidates in a crucial race in southern New Mexico say they want to participate in televised and radio debates. Oil executive Claire Chase last week issued a public challenge to her two GOP opponents to participate in a televised and radio debate ahead of the June 2 primary. Las Cruces businessman and House candidate Chris Mathys accepted Chase’s challenge. Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell responded by asking for three television and three radio debates before the primary. So far, there has been no televised debate among the Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for the traditionally Republican-leaning seat.

Police: Driver leads officers on chase riding Bobcat tractor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they are searching for a suspect accused of leading officers on a slow-speed chase in Santa Fe while riding a Bobcat tractor. KRQE-TV reports Santa Fe police pursued the alleged Bobcat bandit during an evening 5-mile-an-hour quest through town earlier this month. Police say the driver repeatedly ignored commands to stop the stolen tractor and eventually plowed his way through barbed wire. Authorities say the driver fled into a field and disappeared. No arrests were made. Police say the case is still under investigation.