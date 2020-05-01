New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Friday, May. 01.

Friday, May. 01 3:30 PM NM Economic Development Department hosts roundtable with Dem Rep. Ben Ray Lujan – New Mexico Economic Development Department hosts virtual roundtable discussion, with Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Juan discussing the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) CARES legislation; Agricultural Secretary Jeff Witte providing information about support available through New Mexico Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture; and Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes providing an overview of state assistance programs

