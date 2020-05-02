Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A modern-day trading post on the southern outskirts of the Navajo Nation was on lockdown under the watch of National Guard troops and state police to discourage nonessential travel and commerce as local coronavirus infections soar. Invoking provisions of the state Riot Control Act, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered residents of Gallup to remain home over the weekend except for emergencies and blocked roads leading in and out of town to nonessential travel and any vehicles carrying more than two people. The restrictions were welcomed by local and state officials who have watched COVID-19 infections spread to nursing homes, homeless populations and overwhelm hospital intensive care units.

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn’t responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The spokesman for Bernalillo County District Attorney has been fired in connection with a domestic violence investigation. Second Judicial District Attorney Policy and Planning Chief Adolfo Mendez II says Michael Patrick was terminated after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence at his Albuquerque home. Police lapel footage from April 14 show officers interviewing his wife, who says the 50-year-old Patrick pushed her into a closet following an argument over credit card expenses. A criminal complaint says an agent from Discover Card heard Patrick’s wife, KOAT-TV anchor Shelly Ribando, say Patrick hit her before the call disconnected. Court records do not list an attorney for Patrick.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico say two men from Colorado and one from New Mexico have been arrested in a fatal shooting. The Bloomfield Police Department said 51-year-old Leodis Williams was killed Thursday morning and that multiple law enforcement agencies in the region helped arrest three suspects several hours later. Police identified them as 43-year-old Mark Lindsey of Bloomfield, 33-year-old Eric Crosby of Durango, Colorado, and 28-year-old Michael Greer, 28, also from Durango. All three were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Crosby and Greer also were accused of tampering with evidence. Online court records didn’t list defense attorneys for the men who could comment on their behalf.