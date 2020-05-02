New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Saturday, May. 02.

Saturday, May. 02 10:00 AM Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference for Open Space Operation – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference for Open Space Operation, with Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and Sheriff Manuel Gonzales

Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.bernco.gov/

Contacts: Connor Otero, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, ckotero@bernco.gov, 1 505 468 7378

Monday, May. 04 1:00 PM Las Cruces City Council meeting

Location: Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

Weblinks: http://www.las-cruces.org/en

Contacts: Christine Rivera, City of Las Cruces, crivera@las-cruces.org

Meetings can be viewed live at lascruces.civicweb.net