Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

Las Cruces to hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — High schools in New Mexico’s second largest city will conduct their graduations as drive-thru ceremonies, with graduates picking up their diplomas while in cars with family members. Las Cruces Public Schools says processions for Class of 2020 graduates of six high schools will be scheduled May 21 and May 22 in parking lots at the Field of Dreams sports stadium. Superintendent Karen Trujillo says the plan resulting from gatherings restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak satisfies law enforcement officials and will give the graduates “a one-of-a-kind celebration.” The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a case related to state prisons and the coronavirus pandemic.

New Mexico takes more drastic measures against virus hotspot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A city that is a modern-day trading post on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation was on lockdown under the watch of National Guard troops and state police to discourage nonessential travel and commerce as local coronavirus infections soar. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invoked the state Riot Control Act as she ordered Gallup residents to stay home over the weekend except for emergencies. Roads leading in and out of town were blocked to nonessential travel and vehicles carrying more than two people. The restrictions were welcomed by local and state officials who have watched COVID-19 infections spread to nursing homes and homeless populations. Officials reported over 3,700 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Saturday, with 139 deaths.

Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies

Bobby Lee Verdugo, one of the leaders of the 1968 East Los Angeles high school walkout to protest discrimination and dropout rates among Mexican American students, has died. His daughter, Monica Verdugo, announced on Facebook that her father died peacefully Friday surrounded by his wife and his family. He was 69. Born in East Los Angeles, Verdugo was a key figure in the 1968 student movement of Mexican Americans who faced physical punishment for speaking Spanish in class and discrimination from white administrators and teachers. The beatings of high school students seeking fair treatment generated anger around the U.S. and encouraged Mexican American students in Texas and New Mexico to stage their own walkouts.

Pressure mounts as tribes seek more time on drilling plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The clock is ticking but Native American leaders say they’re in the midst of a health crisis and unable to weigh in on a proposal by U.S. land managers that will guide oil and gas development for years to come in an area held sacred by some Southwest tribes. The chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors was joined Friday by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico and others in renewing calls for the Bureau of Land Management to extend the comment period on a management plan for the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The agency has yet to respond.

Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn’t responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.

Bernalillo DA spokesman fired after domestic violence call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The spokesman for Bernalillo County District Attorney has been fired in connection with a domestic violence investigation. Second Judicial District Attorney Policy and Planning Chief Adolfo Mendez II says Michael Patrick was terminated after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence at his Albuquerque home. Police lapel footage from April 14 show officers interviewing his wife, who says the 50-year-old Patrick pushed her into a closet following an argument over credit card expenses. A criminal complaint says an agent from Discover Card heard Patrick’s wife, KOAT-TV anchor Shelly Ribando, say Patrick hit her before the call disconnected. Court records do not list an attorney for Patrick.

Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico say two men from Colorado and one from New Mexico have been arrested in a fatal shooting. The Bloomfield Police Department said 51-year-old Leodis Williams was killed Thursday morning and that multiple law enforcement agencies in the region helped arrest three suspects several hours later. Police identified them as 43-year-old Mark Lindsey of Bloomfield, 33-year-old Eric Crosby of Durango, Colorado, and 28-year-old Michael Greer, 28, also from Durango. All three were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Crosby and Greer also were accused of tampering with evidence. Online court records didn’t list defense attorneys for the men who could comment on their behalf.

Virgin Galactic completes first glide flight in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s spaceship has landed in the New Mexico desert after its first glide flight from Spaceport America. The company announced Friday’s flight on social media, sharing photos of the spaceship on the runway. Officials said stringent operational protocols were in place during the flight to ensure safety amid the coronavirus outbreak. The protocols included the use of masks, changes to the work areas and procedures to enforce social distancing. Virgin Galactic is working toward commercial operations that will take passengers on supersonic thrill rides to the lower reaches of space to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and a view of the Earth below.