Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has extended to Thursday the closure of all roads to nonessential traffic in Gallup, one of the largest communities bordering the Navajo Nation, where a surging coronavirus outbreak has already prompted widespread restrictions and weekend lockdowns. Lujan Grisham’s extension of the order, which was issued Sunday, also required that businesses in Gallup close from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the city of about 20,000 people along Interstate 40, which remained open to through traffic. Also on Sunday, health officials reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths in New Mexico, pushing the state total to 152.

RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — A Super PAC working to elect Tea Party-leaning candidates in U.S. House races is spending $100,000 to help a southern New Mexico hopeful. Political Moneyline, a website that tracks outside spending on races, reports that the House Freedom Action Super PAC is funding digital ads in support of former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell. She is locked in a contentious GOP primary against oil executive Claire Chase and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys. All three are vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces. Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018 by less than 3,000 votes to flip a traditionally Republican seat.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have arrested five and issued several citations in connection with a sting to fight drag racing in the city. KRQE-TV reports police conducted stings on Friday and Saturday evenings aimed at curbing reckless driving and racing on a popular street. The Albuquerque Police Department gave out more than 100 citations and made arrests around drunken driving and drug possession. Illegal drag racing operations pop up occasionally around the Albuquerque area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A mural is honoring a New Mexico woman killed in a 2018 Southwest airline flight accident. KRQE-TV reports the permanent solar-powered mural dedicated to Jennifer Riordan was recently unveiled in Albuquerque. The mural uses Riordan’s credo which was to “be kind, loving, caring and sharing.” The New Mexico bank executive was killed when an engine explosion sent shrapnel into her flight. She died by blunt impact trauma to her head, neck and torso and her death was ruled accidental.