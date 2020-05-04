New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Monday, May. 04.

Monday, May. 04 11:30 AM Albuquerque Mayor Keller hosts coronavirus media briefing – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hosts media briefing to discuss the City’s summer programs for youth during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Attendees include Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres

Location: Los Duranes Community Center, 2920 Leopoldo Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM

Weblinks: http://www.cabq.gov, https://twitter.com/cabq

Contacts: Jessie Damazyn , Albuquerque Mayor PIO, jdamazyn@cabq.gov, 1 505 259 0650

Option of attending meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/7768662189; Meeting ID: 776 866 2189; Participants can register at cabq.gov/townhall for telephone town hall. Direct dial-in available to media by RSVP to jdamazyn@cabq.gov.

Monday, May. 04 1:00 PM Las Cruces City Council meeting

Location: Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

Weblinks: http://www.las-cruces.org/en

Contacts: Christine Rivera, City of Las Cruces, crivera@las-cruces.org

Meetings can be viewed live at lascruces.civicweb.net

