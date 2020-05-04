NM–New Mexico Coverage Advisory

New Mexico

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s Supreme Court is considering a petition to expand the release of inmates from state prisons to limit the spread of COVID-19. The ACLU and public defenders want the state to do more to protect prison populations. By Morgan Lee. UPCOMING: Developing from 1:30 p.m. arguments.

NM—ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-NEW MEXICO ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Super PAC working to elect Tea Party-leaning candidates in U.S. House races is spending $100,000 to help a southern New Mexico hopeful, according to a website that tracks outside spending on races. By Russell Contreras. AP Photos. SENT: 350 words.

— SOUTHWEST FATAL ACCIDENT: A mural is honoring a New Mexico woman killed in a 2018 Southwest airline flight accident.

— DRAG RACING STING: Albuquerque police have arrested five and issued several citations in connection with a sting to fight drag racing in the city.

US—SPORTS-WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN Major League Baseball’s 162-game regular season would have been about one-fourth complete after the Boston Red Sox played the Yankees in the Bronx. That weekend series between the AL East rivals was among the live sporting events that would have taken place this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic. The NHL playoffs would have been getting into the conference finals. By Stephen Hawkins. 475 words.

