Finalists announced in 2019 APTRA broadcast contest

Winners have been announced in the 2019 Associated Press Television and Radio Association broadcast contest

Fifty-six news stations submitted 375 entries in the contest which featured news and sports stories from 2019.

A list of the winners, including judges’ comments, may be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/APTRA.

Outstanding News Operation:

TV I: KPNX-TV, Phoenix

TV II: Hawaii News Now, Honolulu

RADIO I: KCBS-AM, San Francisco

RADIO II: KUNR-FM, Reno

TV I:

Best Spot News Coverage: First, KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Saddle Ridge Fire”; Second, Katie Nielsen and Robert R. Horn, KPIX-TV, San Francisco, “The Kincade Fire: Battle to Save Alexander Valley.”

Best Feature Story: First, Laural Porter and Kurt Austin, KGW-TV, Portland, “Saving His Music”; Second, Jason Gruenauer and James Dougherty, KMGH-TV, Denver, “Manny Quinn.”

Best Special Programming: First, Jeremy Hubbard and Noah Skinner, KDVR-TV, Denver, “Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope”; Second, Derek Schnell and Jim Stimson, KCRA-TV, Sacramento, “Season of Fire.”

Best Digital Presence: First, KOIN-TV, Portland; Second, Judd Slivka, KPNX-TV, Phoenix.

Best Evening Newscast: First, Mark Faccio and George Davilas, KPNX-TV, Phoenix; Second, KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Eyewitness News at 5pm 11-14-19.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Mark Curtis and Phillip Mathews, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Becoming Rachel”; Second, KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Earthquakes in Southern California.”

Best Weather Reporting: First, KABC-TV, North Hollywood; Second, David Biggar, KNBC-TV, Universal City, “Reservoir Shade Balls.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Haley Rush and Frank Frenzel, KPTV-TV, Beaverton, “Ride To Care”; Second, Bianca Buono and Nick Perez, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Reign of Terror on Willetta Street.”

Best Weathercast: First, Mark Faccio and Alexis Mladenoff, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Winter Wallop”; Second, KABC-TV, North Hollywood, “Meteorologist Dallas Raines.”

Best Continuing Coverage: First, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Inside an International Adoption Scheme.”

Best Documentary: First, KTXL-TV, Sacramento, “This Isn’t Home”; Second, Jeremy Hubbard and Joshua Thomas, KDVR-TV, Denver, “I Miss You: The Kids of Camp Erin Denver.”

Best Daytime Newscast: First, KPTV-TV, Beaverton, “Good Day Oregon”; Second, Adam Stocksdale and Jessica O’Toole, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Today in AZ.”

Best Anchor: First, Jeremy Hubbard, KDVR-TV, Denver; Second, Caribe Devine, KPNX-TV, Phoenix.

Best Public Service: First, Jeremy Hubbard and Noah Skinner, KDVR-TV, Denver, “Inside Unit 32″; Second, Cassandra Webb and Grant Hansen, KTXL-TV, Sacramento, “It’s Not All Fun and Games Over Here.”

Best Use of Videography: First, Phillip Mathews, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Equal Justice.”

Best Sports Coverage: First, Chris Peterson and Chierstin Susel, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Covering “Camp T”.”

Best Sportscast: First, Jeffrey Schneider and Paul Gerke, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “Cardinals Locker Room.”

Best Reporter: First, Ryan Cody, KPNX-TV, Phoenix; Second, Chris Daniels, KING-TV, Seattle.

Best Sports Feature Story: First, William Pitts and David Bataller, KPNX-TV, Phoenix, “The Science of Golf”; Second, Grant Hansen, KTXL-TV, Sacramento, “Paradise Pride”; First, Max Goldwasser, KTVZ-TV, Bend, “Redmond Fourth-Grade Football Player Tackles Stereotypes”; Second, Mike Stefansson, KOLO-TV, Reno, “Sam & Mom.”

TV II:

Best Special Programming: First, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Conflict On Mauna Kea: Where it Stands”; Second, Ernesto Romero and Caitlin Thropay, KYMA-TV, Yuma, “Understanding the Outbreak.”

Best Use of Videography: First, Greg Kim and Joey Mendolia, Alaska Public Media-TV, “Bringing Water to Lower Kalskag”; Second, KTUU-TV, Anchorage, “Climate Changed.”

Best Sports Reporting: First, Beth Verge, KTUU-TV, Anchorage; Second, Patrick Enslow, KTUU-TV, Anchorage.

Best Sportscast: First, Cameron Derby and Josh Shelton, KDRV-TV, Medford, “Friday Night Blitz.”

Best Sports Coverage: First, KTUU-TV, Anchorage, “Iditarod 2019”; Second, Rob DeMello, KHON-TV, Honolulu, “Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly.”

Best Weather Reporting: First, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “Bomb Cyclone Hits Southern Colorado”; Second, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, “Bomb Cyclone.”

Best Daytime Newscast: First, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Sunrise at Iolani Palace”; Second, KTUU-TV, Anchorage, “Channel 2 Morning Edition: A Bountiful Thanksgiving.”

Best Public Service: First, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “Live on the Air During Critical Life-Threatening Weather”; Second, Allyson Blair and Davis Pitner, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Samoa Measles Outbreak.”

Best Digital Presence: First, Ben Lloyd, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs; Second, Jamison Parfitt, KDRV-TV, Medford.

Best Documentary: First, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Prescribing Hope: Trapped on the Streets”; Second, Stephanie Sierra and Mark Pimentel, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “Hiding in Plain Sight.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Lynn Kawano and Peter Tang, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Bad Intentions”; Second, Carmen Valencia and Jackie López, KYMA-TV, Yuma, “Beyond The Border.”

Best Evening Newscast: First, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Tour Helicopter Crash”; Second, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “NewsChannel 13 at 10pm.”

Best Feature Story: First, Max Goldwasser and Tyson Beauchemin, KTVZ-TV, Bend, “These Searchers Have Dogged Determination”; Second, AJ Vega, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, “Music Therapy.”

Best Spot News Coverage: First, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs, “STEM School Shooting”; Second, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “Pearl Harbor Shooting.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Allyson Blair and Jon Suyat, Hawaii News Now, Honolulu, “CBD Dangerous Interactions”; Second, Eric Ross and Adam Knapik, KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, “911 Can’t Always Find Wireless Callers.”

Best Reporter: First, Stephanie Sierra, KRDO-TV, Colorado Springs; Second, Stephanie Lin, KHSL/KNVN-TV, Chico.

Best Continuing Coverage: First, KVOA-TV, Tucson, “Escapees on the Run”; Second, Erik Breon and Angelica Carrillo, KOLD-TV, Tucson, “Crisis on the Border.”

RADIO I:

Best Reporter: First, Holly Quan, KCBS-AM, San Francisco; Second, Doug Sovern, KCBS-AM, San Francisco.

Best Evening Newscast: First, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “4pm News, 9/5/19”; Second, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Afternoon News.”

Best Sports Feature Story: First, Vic Vela and Andrew Villegas, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “Colorado Vintage Base Ball League Keeps the Old Timey Game Alive”; Second, Bob Carlson and Steve Chiotakis, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “LA Football Club: Where Did All These Fans Come From?”

Best Use of Sound: First, Steve Chiotakis and Kathryn Barnes, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “Where Cars go to Die”; Second, Dan Boyce and Megan Verlee, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “Mars? Nope. Students Take to Great Sand Dunes to Test Robots.”

Best Feature Story: First, Steve Chiotakis and Christian Bordal, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “Sunset Strip Nightclubs Made Historic Landmarks”; Second, Stephanie Wolf and Kelley Griffin, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “The With(in) Podcast Takes You Inside Prison, Made By The Inmates Who Live The Reality.”

Best Documentary: First, Keith Menconi, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “I’m Listening”; Second, Nathaniel Minor and Rachel Estabrook, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “How Mass Shooting Survivors Help Each Other.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Doug Sovern, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “A Desperate Frontier: Death And Dreams In El Salvador”; Second, Ali Vetnar and Matt Bertram, KTAR-FM, Phoenix, “Fighting Fires & Cancer.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Charlie Harger, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Boeing: Year of Disaster”; Second, Abdullah Saeed and Jenna Kagel, KCRW-FM, Los Angeles, “LA’s Pot Seshes.”

Best Daytime Newscast: First, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Morning News”; Second, Wayne Yaffee, KNUS-AM.

Best Digital Presence: First, Tyler Bassett, KTAR-FM, Phoenix; Second, Dave Burdick and Jim Hill, KCFR-FM, Centennial.

Best Weather Reporting: First, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “February Snowstorm”; Second, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “2019 Flood.”

Best Sports Coverage: First, Bill Swartz, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “The Thursday Night Dawg House.”

Best Sports Reporting: First, Bill Swartz, KOMO-AM, Seattle, “Talking Dawgs.”

Best Sportscast: First, Gaard Swanson and Bill Swartz, KOMO-AM, Seattle.

Best Special Programming: First, Keith Menconi, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “I’m Listening”; Second, Ryan Warner and Xandra McMahon, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “The Lasting Impact of Child Sexual Abuse.”

Best Continuing Coverage: First, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “Teens Under Stress”; Second, Nathaniel Minor and Kate Schimel, KCFR-FM, Centennial, “The Crisis at the Denver Regional Transportation District.”

Best Public Service: First, Stan Bunger, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “Broken Systems”; Second, Griselda Zetino and Matt Bertram, KTAR-FM, Phoenix, “Hooked on Vaping.”

Best Anchor: .

Best Spot News Coverage: First, KCBS-AM, San Francisco, “Days of Wind and Fire”; Second, Kristopher Ankarlo, KFI-AM, Los Angeles, “Ridgecrest Earthquake.”

RADIO II:

Best Special Programming: First, Mary Heers and Kirsten Swanson, KUSU-FM, Logan, “Spike150 – Celebrating 150 Years of the Transcontinental Railway”; Second, Mary Lou Cooper, KSFR-FM, Santa Fe, “The Life and Crimes of El Chapo.”

Best Use of Sound: First, Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Helping Kids With Autism Beat Their Fear of Flying”; Second, Debra Greene, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Making Garbage Fly.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: First, Scott Franz, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “Colorado’s Innovative ‘Online Checkbook’ Rarely Updated, Technologically Challenged”; Second, KUNR-FM, Reno, “Sparked: Northern Nevada’s Neon.”

Best Sports Coverage: First, KUNR-FM, Reno, “Spurs & Mud: A Century of Rodeo”; Second, Casey Grove and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media-FM, Anchorage, “Kaiser Poised to Win First Iditarod.”

Best Weather Reporting: First, Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Runaway Runoff: Heavy Rain Causes South Coast Flooding.”

Best Spot News Coverage: First, Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “Maria Wildfire Threatens Thousands In Ventura County”; Second, Rachel Cramer, KEMC-FM, Billings, “Threatening Video Tests Emergency Response Plan at Belgrade Schools.”

Best Digital Presence: First, Josh Burnham, KUFM-FM, Missoula; Second, KUNR-FM, Reno.

Best Feature Story: First, Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio-FM, Ashland, “Ashlands EJ Holland Continues Oregon Running Legacy”; Second, Stacy Nick, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “The Iceman Comes To Nederland: Meet The Frozen Dead Guy’s Caretaker.”

Best Reporter: First, Anh Gray, KUNR-FM, Reno; Second, Paul Boger, KUNR-FM, Reno.

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Corin Cates-Carney, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Montana Candidates Failed To Properly Disclose Facebook Ad Spending”; Second, Michael de Yoanna, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “Chemical Weapons Depot In Pueblo On Army Climate Change List.”

Best Documentary: First, KUNC-FM, Greeley, “Resettled: The Lives Of Refugee In Colorado”; Second, Nora Saks and Nick Mott, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Richest Hill: Butte’s Precarious Arrangement.”

Best Sports Feature Story: First, Lance Orozco, KCLU-FM, Santa Barbara, “LA Has Rams, Chargers But Ventura County Has Dallas Cowboys”; Second, Stephanie Serrano, KUNR-FM, Reno, “Division 1 Athlete And Type 1 Diabetic: The Pack’s Trey Porter.”

Best Anchor: First, Greg Neft, KUZZ-FM, Bakersfield; Second, Bree Zender, KUNR-FM, Reno.

Best Evening Newscast: First, Casey Grove and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media-FM, Anchorage, “Alaska News Nightly.”

Best Daytime Newscast: First, Tom Trowbridge, KSFR-FM, Santa Fe, “Midday Newsbreak November 4, 2019.”

Best Continuing Coverage: First, KUNR-FM, Reno, “Hateful Expressions at the University of Nevada, Reno”; Second, Ryan Finnerty and Sandee Oshiro, Hawaii Public Radio, Honolulu, “Native Hawaiian Activists Block Construction of the World’s Largest Telescope.”

Best Public Service: First, Corin Cates-Carney, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Montana Lobbyist Spending Reports Now Harder To Access”; Second, Aaron Bolton, KUFM-FM, Missoula, “Mudman Burgers Workers Allege Labor Violations.”