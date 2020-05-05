Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has recruited two Hollywood actors to help raise money for areas of Doña Ana County that were already struggling before the pandemic. Richardson’s philanthropic foundation is partnering with The Las Cruces Sun-News to promote a relief fund, the newspaper reported this week. Richardson says he reached out to Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo to see if they would join in the effort. The fund has already amassed $40,000. Olmos and Trejo say they have fond memories of filming in that part of the state.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Election authorities are starting to deliver absentee ballots in a concerted effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at polling places in New Mexico’s June 2 primary. The first trickle of voting was scheduled to start Tuesday at the offices of 33 county clerks throughout the state, where ballots can be filled out in person or dropped off. New Mexico’s governor and secretary of state are encouraging as many people as possible to vote by absentee ballot. The state Supreme Court last month rejected a proposal to suspend most in-person voting.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A candidate in a contentious Republican U.S. House primary in southern New Mexico is calling for one of her opponents to withdraw as the race turns personal and nasty. Oil executive Claire Chase demanded Monday that former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell leave the race over accusations Herrell was pushing rumors around Chase’s first marriage. Retired Marine and Chase supporter Jared Richardson told The Associated Press that Herrell called and told him that Chase cheated on her first husband. Chase says the accusations are false. Herrell denies spreading the rumors and promised to protect herself against libel.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe Independent Film Festival has been named to MovieMaker’s list of “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2020.” The Albuquerque Journal reports the festival recently receive the honor for the seventh year. According to MovieMaker, film festivals have taken big financial hits for the greater good. The festivals that made the list were based on a rubric intended to highlight the festivals that provide the best possible return for moviemakers. MovieMaker Magazine is a leading resource for interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, movie recommendations, and festival coverage. The 2020 Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is scheduled for October 14 to 18.