Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

Actors Olmos, Trejo to aid New Mexico COVID-19 relief fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has recruited two Hollywood actors to help raise money for areas of Doña Ana County that were already struggling before the pandemic. Richardson’s philanthropic foundation is partnering with The Las Cruces Sun-News to promote a relief fund, the newspaper reported this week. Richardson says he reached out to Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo to see if they would join in the effort. The fund has already amassed $40,000. Olmos and Trejo say they have fond memories of filming in that part of the state.

Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Election authorities are starting to deliver absentee ballots in a concerted effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at polling places in New Mexico’s June 2 primary. The first trickle of voting was scheduled to start Tuesday at the offices of 33 county clerks throughout the state, where ballots can be filled out in person or dropped off. New Mexico’s governor and secretary of state are encouraging as many people as possible to vote by absentee ballot. The state Supreme Court last month rejected a proposal to suspend most in-person voting.

GOP US House primary in New Mexico gets personal, nasty

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A candidate in a contentious Republican U.S. House primary in southern New Mexico is calling for one of her opponents to withdraw as the race turns personal and nasty. Oil executive Claire Chase demanded Monday that former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell leave the race over accusations Herrell was pushing rumors around Chase’s first marriage. Retired Marine and Chase supporter Jared Richardson told The Associated Press that Herrell called and told him that Chase cheated on her first husband. Chase says the accusations are false. Herrell denies spreading the rumors and promised to protect herself against libel.

Santa Fe Independent Film Festival gets MovieMaker’s listing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe Independent Film Festival has been named to MovieMaker’s list of “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2020.” The Albuquerque Journal reports the festival recently receive the honor for the seventh year. According to MovieMaker, film festivals have taken big financial hits for the greater good. The festivals that made the list were based on a rubric intended to highlight the festivals that provide the best possible return for moviemakers. MovieMaker Magazine is a leading resource for interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, movie recommendations, and festival coverage. The 2020 Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is scheduled for October 14 to 18.

New Mexico Highlands University to see 4% tuition hike

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Another New Mexico college will be raising its tuition amid uncertainty over state funding and the economy. The Las Vegas Optic reports the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents voted last week to increase tuition by 4%. The hike applies to all tuition and fees except for tuition for certain online programs, such as the nursing and alternative licensure programs. The tuition rate for a full-time, in-state student in the undergraduate program is $2,220 per semester. The new rate will be nearly $100 more.

Hospital praises lockdown on city on edge of Navajo Nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Medical personnel on the front lines of a rural coronavirus hot spot on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation are praising an aggressive lockdown involving roadblocks and the National Guard as they grapple with infections that have spilled over to hospital staff. About 30 employees at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to logistical and psychological challenges at the hospital. New Mexico has more than 4,030 cases, with 30% of them in McKinley County. The state Supreme Court has rejected a request to release more prison inmates as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Navajo leader urges unity after mayor’s alcoholism comment

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation is calling on elected officials in towns that border the reservation to work with the tribe to combat the coronavirus. Jonathan Nez made the comments in response to an online post by the mayor of nearby Page, Arizona. He wrote online that he wished the tribe would put more resources into battling alcoholism. The mayor has since apologized. While he understands alcoholism is a problem, Nez says those comments have far-reaching implications and urged him to be more respectful of the relationship between Navajos and the city of Page.

Tribes have yet to get share of $8B in virus relief money

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has yet to send payments to tribal governments from a coronavirus relief package approved in late March. The agency says it hasn’t determined how to allocate $8 billion in funding that was set aside for tribes. The agency says it will post details on its website, but nothing appeared as of Monday. The Treasury Department is being sued by tribes who are seeking to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations. The tribes and the federal government disagree over the definition of “Indian Tribe” that was included in the relief package.