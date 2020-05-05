New Mexico

Associated Press New Mexico Daybook for Tuesday, May. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for New Mexico and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 9:30 AM NMACI Spring Policy Committee meeting – New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry holds Spring Policy Committee meeting on agriculture and food processing, with New Mexico Department of Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte

Weblinks: http://www.nmaci.org/, https://twitter.com/ACINewMexico

Contacts: NMACI, media@nmaci.org, 1 505 239 7577

Register: http://acinm.chambermaster.com/events

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Udall discusses the Senate’s return to Washington, DC – Democratic Sen. Tom Udall hosts press conference call with New Mexico reporters to discuss the Senate’s return to Washington, DC this week and the priorities he is fighting for in the federal response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.tomudall.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenatorTomUdall

Contacts: Sen. Tom Udall press office, news@tomudall.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6870

To participate in the call, please contact Udall’s press office at news@tomudall.senate.gov.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 11:15 AM Bicameral Dems discuss bill to expand national service programs – Democratic Sens. Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar and Martin Heinrich and Rep. David Price discuss legislation being introduced to ‘significantly expand’ national service programs to respond to coronavirus (COVID-19), via media conference call. The lawmakers say ramping up programs such as AmeriCorps would help ‘meet the need for as many as 300,000 news workers to help with contact tracing, testing and more in the coming months and beyond’

Weblinks: http://coons.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenCoonsOffice

Contacts: Hannah Smith, Office of Sen. Chris Coons, hannah_smith@coons.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5042

Members of the media interested in joining the call should RSVP to Hannah Smith at Hannah_Smith@coons.senate.gov

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 12:00 PM Agriculture Secretary Perdue participates in virtual ReConnect announcement ceremony – Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte host virtual press conference featuring a ceremony announcing new investments made in broadband through the U.S. Department of Agriculture ReConnect Program, to increase e-connectivity for households in rural New Mexico

Weblinks: http://www.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: USDA Office of Communications, press@oc.usda.gov, 1 202 720 4623

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 1:00 PM House Dems host roundtable on ‘administration push to deregulate heavy polluters during coronavirus’ – House Committee on Natural Resources hosts livestreamed roundtable on ‘Behind the Curtain: The Trump Administration’s Fossil Fuel Agenda During the Pandemic’. Features Committee Chair Raul Grijalva and fellow Democratic members Deb Haaland, Jared Huffman, and Alan Lowenthal, with speakers Center for American Progress Senior Vice President for Energy and Environment Policy Christy Goldfuss, Accountable.US President Kyle Herrig, and Natural Resources Defense Council Senior Attorney for Environmental Justice Sara Imperiale, and Georgia Institute of Technology Global Change Program Director Dr Kim Cobb

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 6:30 PM Alamogordo City Commission holds virtual Budget Hearing Workshop

Weblinks: http://ci.alamogordo.nm.us

Contacts: Rachel Hughs, City of Alamogordo, rhughs@ci.alamogordo.nm.us, 1 575 439 4205

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTgU3xsQBqlyRaME7TaYrQ/live

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, May. 05 10:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.bms.com, https://twitter.com/bmsnews

Contacts: John Elicker, Bristol-Myers Investor Relations, john.elicker@bms.com, 1 609 252 4611

——————–

——————–

Thursday, May. 07 Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2020 earnings – Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2020 earnings, for the prescription pharmaceutical manufacturer

Weblinks: http://www.bms.com, https://twitter.com/bmsnews

Contacts: Bristol-Myers Squibb press, media@bms.com, 1 609 252 3345

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 07 8:30 AM Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.bms.com, https://twitter.com/bmsnews

Contacts: John Elicker, Bristol-Myers Investor Relations, john.elicker@bms.com, 1 609 252 4611

——————–

Thursday, May. 07 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: Q1 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.bms.com, https://twitter.com/bmsnews

Contacts: John Elicker, Bristol-Myers Investor Relations, john.elicker@bms.com, 1 609 252 4611