‘I’m worried about the industry’: New Mexico wineries losing millions during pandemic

Biz/Tech

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Labor Day weekend at La Viña Winery is normally packed.

"Right now, it's kind of sad," admitted Chilean Winemaker Guillermo Contador, who oversees the product at La Viña. "It's kind of empty."

According to the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association, the industry has lost four million dollars in canceled events and wine festivals this year, alone. At La Viña, business is down 70-percent.

"We are losing a lot," Contador said. "We are holding wine from the last year that we are not selling."

His tasting room has been closed since March. On top of that, more than half of his customers normally travel from El Paso.

"I'm basically worried about the industry," Contador admitted.

To recover some of the millions lost in revenue this year, the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association is hosting "Grape Aid 2020," a virtual benefit concert featuring New Mexico bands, on Saturday, September 12th.

"We would like to encourage people not only to buy wines, but to buy all New Mexico wines," said Ken Stark, the owner of La Viña. "Local wineries are in the same boat we are."

If you'd like to participate in Grape Aid 2020, visit this link.