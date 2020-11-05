AP VoteCast: New Mexico voters sour on state of nation

New Mexico

Voters in New Mexico made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 36% of New Mexico voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 64% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 1,654 voters and 185 nonvoters in New Mexico — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Voters under 45 were more likely to prefer Biden over Trump. Biden had an edge over Trump among older voters.

Latino voters were more likely to favor Biden while Trump was about even with Biden among white voters.

College-educated voters were more likely to prefer Biden over Trump. Voters without a college degree were divided between Biden and Trump.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Biden over Trump while Biden was about even with Trump among voters in small towns and rural areas.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Voters under 45 modestly preferred Ben Ray Lujan over Mark Ronchetti but Lujan and Ronchetti were roughly even among older voters.

Latino voters were more likely to favor Lujan over Ronchetti. White voters leaned toward Ronchetti over Lujan.

College-educated voters were more likely to support Lujan. Voters without a college degree were divided between Lujan and Ronchetti.

Suburban voters modestly preferred Lujan. Voters in cities were more likely to favor Lujan over Ronchetti. Ronchetti and Lujan were about tied among voters in small towns and rural areas.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 17% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 25% said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-seven percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in New Mexico. Thirty-nine percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 29% saying it ranked at the top.

Seven percent named climate change, 7% named health care and 6% named racism.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 40% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 60% called them not so good or poor.

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 1,654 voters in New Mexico was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

