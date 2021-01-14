Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor holds virus briefing amid some signs of improvement

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials planned to hold a briefing on the state's Covid-19 situation at 3 p.m. Thursday.

It comes as 2,836 people have died from the coronavirus statewide, with 29 added fatalities seen Thursday, amid tight restrictions on public gatherings and non-essential business activities across most of the state.

It also comes a day after New Mexico health officials said they detected the first known case of a more contagious variant of Covid-19 in the state.

There were 1,434 new virus cases reported across the state on Thursday, the first day in while with over 1,000 added infections, for a total to date of 160,543.

Health officials this week reported that a dozen of New Mexico's 33 counties have seen improvements in the rate of spread and positive tests over the last two weeks, while 16 counties worsened in both metrics.

Only Harding and Union counties are currently able to relax some public health requirements. The rest — including the most populous counties of Bernalillo and Dona Ana — remain in the highest risk category.

Across New Mexico, hospitalizations related to the virus have decreased. There were 691 Covid patients hospitalized Thursday, with 126 on ventilators. Medical officials with some of the state's largest health care providers said this week that hospitals are still busy, but mostly with non-Covid-19 cases.