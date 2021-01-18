2nd case of UK’s highly-contagious virus variant found in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — A second case of the highly-contagious variant of the coronavirus has now been detected in New Mexico, health officials confirmed Monday.

The New Mexico Health Department said the second known case involves a woman in her 30’s who has experienced mild symptoms, but has not required hospitalization.

"This case is a close household contact of the first case, announced on Wednesday, January 13," the department said, although it didn't indicated where in the state the pair resides.

The first case was a man in his 60s who traveled in December to the United Kingdom, where the variant has taken a toll. His illness was described at the time as mild, and officials said he also did not require hospitalization.

Health officials said in Monday's statement that "no additional close contacts outside of the household have been identified to date."

They also reiterated that there’s no evidence the variant affects the severity of Covid-19 cases or the effectiveness of vaccines.

But they added that this variant of the virus "appears to spread more easily and quickly than previous variants, which may lead to more cases of Covid-19."

As of Monday, the variant has spread to multiple countries and 14 U.S. states since first emerging in September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The total number of all confirmed Covid-19 infections in New Mexico exceeds 163,600. More than 2,900 deaths have been linked to the virus since the pandemic began.

(The Associated Press contributed background to this report.)