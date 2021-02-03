Dona Ana County mandates all first-responders get vaccinated for virus

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dona Ana County Manager Fernando Macias has sent out a memo mandating all of the county's first-responders get the Covid-19 vaccine.

In the memo, obtained Wednesday by ABC-7, it states in part, "As required by OSHA and in accordance with the County's duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards, we are adopting a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination directive to safeguard the health of our employees, their families, the customers we serve, and the community at large from this highly contagious infections disease."

The memo, which was issued last week, says first-responders include certified law enforcement officers, detention officers and other staff who have face-to-face contact with inmates, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

This week was set aside for those first-responders to get the vaccine, according to that memo, which you can view below.