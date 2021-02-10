Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor holds virus briefing, lifts travel restrictions

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — During a briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Covid-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico will no longer require self-quarantine for visitors or New Mexicans arriving into the state from "high-risk" states.

Instead, under the governor's updated executive order, all travelers will be "strongly advised" to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.

“New Mexicans have sacrificed to make this recent progress, and I encourage all New Mexicans and visitors to our state to maintain vigilance in the coming weeks,” Lujan Grisham said. “Please consider continuing to limit travel to only what is necessary for your work and family. This is the best way to ensure our progress is sustained, and we can continue to save lives and protect New Mexicans’ health and livelihoods.”

The announcement was made as the governor also indicated that Dona Ana was among the counties whose state virus ratings improved, allowing more business re-openings.