Watch LIVE at 2PM: Fallen NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott’s funeral service in Lordsburg

New Mexico

(Editor's note: You can watch the funeral live in the video player above at 2 p.m. You will see other streaming news coverage until that time.)

LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- Officers across New Mexico will mourn a fallen brother on Friday afternoon in Lordsburg.

There will be a private funeral service at 2 p.m. for slain New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott at Lordsburg High School Football Field, where he once played for the Mavericks.

Following that service, the 28-year-old's body will be escorted for a private burial in Shakespeare Cemetery.

"Our hero has fallen," Gabriella Jarrott, the mother of two of the officer's children said last weekend. "He will forever be a hero to his children and the community. He wore the badge proudly."

Eight days ago, Jarrott was assisting U.S. Homeland Security Investigations with a traffic stop outside Deming when he was shot and killed by Omar Felix Cueva, 39, according to authorities.

After a 40-mile chase to Las Cruces, law enforcement ultimately shot and killed Cueva on I-10 near Avenida de Mesilla.