Virgin Galactic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) _ Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $74 million in its fourth quarter.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $273 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $238,000.

Virgin Galactic shares have increased 78% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.24, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCE