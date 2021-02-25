Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor holds virus briefing

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other New Mexico officials were set to host a briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update on Covid-19 in the state.

The briefing comes a day after the state announced the latest Red-Green framework ratings that dropped Dona Ana County from yellow back in red, which means more restrictions, including an end in inside dining at restaurants.