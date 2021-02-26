Watch LIVE: Police, school officials hold briefing on death of LCPS superintendent

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Las Cruces Public Schools and the Las Cruces Police Department were set to hold a joint news conference Friday at 2 p.m. following the death of LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo.

Trujillo, who was also a former head of the New Mexico Public Education Department, was struck by a minivan and killed while walking her dogs in her neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police said earlier Friday that their investigation into Trujillo's death was on-going, but they indicated that the minivan’s driver had stopped and was cooperating with detectives.

The 50-year-old longtime educator was married and had three children.