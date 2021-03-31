Marijuana legalization bill passes New Mexico House, moves on to Senate

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico House voted 38-32 Wednesday to approve a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

That bill now moves on to the state Senate for consideration, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had called a special session of the Legislature to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older.

Neighboring states Colorado and Arizona have legalized recreational marijuana, and proponents of legalization in New Mexico hope to attract cannabis tourism from Texas and Oklahoma.

Legalization efforts stumbled during the annual legislative session that ended March 20, despite an array of support. Lujan Grisham has hailed the industry’s potential to create jobs and bring a stable new source of revenue.