5 dead in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Five people died after a hot air balloon hit power lines in Albuquerque on Saturday morning, according to police.

The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines extending from a pole, sending at least one dangling, before falling about 100 feet and crashing near a CVS pharmacy at Central and Unser streets on the city's west side around 7 a.m. The envelope of the balloon floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.

"The balloon hit the top wires -- the gondola of the balloon skirted along the top wire, caught on fire and crashed into the intersection," Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Bystanders frantically called out for a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. "Unfortunately when police and fire officials arrived they found four deceased on site," Gallegos said.

A fifth person was critically injured and hospitalized, but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Authorities indicated the deceased were between 40 and 60 years old, adding that police believe the hot-air balloon pilot to be among the dead. Of those killed, three were men and two were women.

"It's just a very tragic situation. Our officers who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they saw what they saw. These things are just horrible anytime they happen," Gallegos said.

Utility officials said that the balloon crash triggered a power outage for over 13,000 customers, but electrical service had since been fully restored.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating to determine what caused the hot air balloon to crash.

The FAA did not immediately have registration details for the balloon but identified it as a Cameron 0-120.

Gallegos said hot air balloons can be difficult to manage, particularly when the wind kicks up.

“Our balloonists tend to be very much experts at navigating, but sometimes we have these types of tragic accidents,” he said.

Albuquerque is a mecca for hot air ballooning. The city hosts a nine-day event in October that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots from around the world. It is one of the most photographed events globally.

Albuquerque-area residents are treated to colorful displays of balloons floating over homes and along the Rio Grande throughout the year. While accidents aren't common, they happen.

A passenger in a hot air balloon outside Albuquerque was injured when he was ejected from the gondola after a hard landing in January, according to the NTSB. He later died from his injuries.

In 2016 in neighboring Texas, a hot air balloon hit high-tension power lines before crashing into a pasture in the central part of the state. All 16 people on board died. Federal authorities said at the time it was the worst such disaster in U.S. history.