1 found dead in U-Haul smuggling over 10 migrants on U.S. 54 in southern New Mexico

New Mexico

CARRIZOZO, New Mexico -- At least one person was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a U-Haul truck smuggling more than ten migrants, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff.

The discovery occurred when police pulled over the truck along U.S. 54 at mile-marker 101, which is north of the Otero County border and south of the Lincoln County seat of Carrizozo.

Sheriff Mike Wood asked motorists to avoid that stretch of highway, calling it a "tragic situation."

He said the death happened "despite resuscitation efforts by emergency personnel" at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.