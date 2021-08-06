New Mexico’s mask mandate for schools sparks legal battle

New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A legal battle is brewing in New Mexico over what power state education officials have over local school boards and what limits there are to that authority. The fight stems from the Public Education Department’s suspension this week of a rural school board for opting to make masks optional for students when they return to class. The agency also has filed a complaint in state district court seeking the permanent removal of the board. An attorney for the Floyd school board says the state agency is overstepping its authority. He says the case goes to the basic tenant of education governance — that local officials know best about the needs of the local community.