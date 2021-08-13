1 wounded, 1 arrested in New Mexico middle school shooting

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Albuquerque police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Washington Middle School on Friday, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

Monica Armenta with Albuquerque Public Schools says the shooting took place on school property but did not happen inside the school.

She added that “at this point, it appears students may be involved.”

Police said one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public at this time.